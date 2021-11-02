Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 106,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 303,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

About Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

