Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

JBT opened at $154.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.05. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

