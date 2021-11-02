Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Increased by Piper Sandler

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Noodles & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $561.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,229.77 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,502 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

