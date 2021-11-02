Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.80.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $619.73 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $612.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

