Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Provident Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Barclays PLC grew its position in Provident Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

