Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 16.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 127,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 511,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

