Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of CAKE opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

