Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

