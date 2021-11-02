Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $135.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Motco grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

