Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Issued By KeyCorp

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Masco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

MAS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

MAS stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

