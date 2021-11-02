Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Overstock.com, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Shares of OSTK opened at $94.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,166 shares of company stock valued at $106,697. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

