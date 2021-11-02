Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

