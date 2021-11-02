Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELD. CSFB set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

ELD opened at C$11.49 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 116.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

