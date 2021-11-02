Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Reduced by Desjardins

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. CAE has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $10,633,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after buying an additional 269,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of CAE by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

