QIAGEN (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect QIAGEN to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Several research firms have commented on QGEN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

