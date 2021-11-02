QIAGEN (QGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QIAGEN stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

