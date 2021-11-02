QUALCOMM (QCOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.23.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

