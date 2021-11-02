Quantum (QMCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Quantum to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Quantum has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $-0.060-$-0.020 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.81 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

