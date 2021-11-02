QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.29

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 2443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $733.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $531,053.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after buying an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in QuinStreet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 123,967 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

