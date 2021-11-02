Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Quotient worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 545,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.40. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

