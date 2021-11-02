R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.09. 2,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,280,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several research firms recently commented on RCM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

