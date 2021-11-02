Rally Hits 1-Day Volume of $38.77 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Rally has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $38.77 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00081274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00076134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00101766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,502.50 or 1.00137651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.54 or 0.07059089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,707,623 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

