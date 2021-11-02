Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rambus by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rambus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

