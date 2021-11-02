Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $150.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $130.73 and last traded at $128.58, with a volume of 174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

