Raven Protocol Trading Up 15.3% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $11.59 million and $213,727.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00080799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00075271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,358.85 or 0.99805612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.38 or 0.07029336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

