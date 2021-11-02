Raydium Price Tops $11.07 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $815.06 million and $150.74 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.07 or 0.00017304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00080619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,001.63 or 1.00071366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.28 or 0.06991188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,647,858 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

