Raymond James Raises Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $20.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $18.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748 in the last three months. 8.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,875,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

