RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Brokerages expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post $89.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.79 million and the lowest is $88.50 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $71.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $326.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.10 million to $329.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $364.51 million, with estimates ranging from $349.75 million to $379.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,861. The firm has a market cap of $609.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

