Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

