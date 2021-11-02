Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV):

11/1/2021 – Roivant Sciences is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Roivant Sciences is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Roivant Sciences is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Roivant Sciences is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Roivant Sciences is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Roivant Sciences is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,157. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

