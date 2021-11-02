RED (RED) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47,226.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, RED has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $614,086.80 and $47,226.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.08 or 0.00318286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

