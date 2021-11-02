Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 74.95% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Redwood Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,366,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 75,366 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

