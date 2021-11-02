Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $13.96 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 74.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

