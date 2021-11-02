Regency Centers (REG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Regency Centers has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.740-$3.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.50-3.58 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

