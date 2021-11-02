Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.61

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 2499344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTPY. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at about $2,601,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

