Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 510.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

