Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $146.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average of $144.56. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $162.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

