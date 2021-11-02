Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 118,249 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 416,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 210,768 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 185,043 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $485.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.08.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $7,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

