Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.67% of eGain worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in eGain by 104.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 166,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in eGain by 16.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

EGAN stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.62 million, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Equities analysts predict that eGain Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

eGain Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

