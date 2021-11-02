Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. UBS Group began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.06.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

