Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 49,606 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Qorvo by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 120,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $172.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.70. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.52 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

