Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Retail Value worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

RVI stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $22.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 79.57%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is -24.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

