RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,887 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

