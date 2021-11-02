Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report $147.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.90 million. Renasant reported sales of $170.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $645.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.60 million to $661.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $603.95 million, with estimates ranging from $579.40 million to $629.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of RNST traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. 299,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. Renasant has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 63,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after buying an additional 80,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,033,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

