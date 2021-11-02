Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGI. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares worth $939,113. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

