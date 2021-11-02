Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

RNSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $4,695.00 price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,391.50.

RNSHF opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.30.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

