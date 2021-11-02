Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Replimune Group worth $18,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.14. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,508 shares of company stock worth $4,230,976. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

