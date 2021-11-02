Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Short Interest Update

Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACB. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $133,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $972,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RACB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,673. Research Alliance Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

