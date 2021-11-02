Reservoir Media (RSVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RSVR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSVR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

