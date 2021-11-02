ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $634,440.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total value of $689,520.00.

Shares of RMD traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.95. 557,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,196. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 96.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 22,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

